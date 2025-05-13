Barclays PLC Has $208,000 Stake in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,288 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 5,047 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in FutureFuel were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FutureFuel in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FutureFuel by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,225 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in FutureFuel during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in FutureFuel by 101.4% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 18,307 shares in the last quarter. 44.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FutureFuel Stock Down 0.2%

FF stock opened at $4.11 on Tuesday. FutureFuel Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $180.03 million, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at FutureFuel

FutureFuel ( NYSE:FF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 13.18%.

In related news, Director Richard P. Rowe acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.95 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,000. This trade represents a 300.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

About FutureFuel

FutureFuel Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents.

