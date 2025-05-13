Barclays PLC Has $229,000 Holdings in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,289 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NN were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NNBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in NN by 343.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 69,149 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NN by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,243,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 29,775 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in NN by 58.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,362 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in NN by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 189,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in NN by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Stock Up 9.9%

Shares of NNBR stock opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.76 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 2.15. NN, Inc. has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $4.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About NN

NN ( NASDAQ:NNBR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $105.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.96 million. NN had a negative return on equity of 10.61% and a negative net margin of 8.05%. Analysts predict that NN, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

NN, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies for various end markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for automotive, general industrial, and medical end markets for use in power steering, braking, transmissions, gasoline fuel system, diesel injection, and diesel emissions treatment applications, as well as in heating, ventilation, and air conditioning.

