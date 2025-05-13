Barclays PLC Raises Position in NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in NACCO Industries were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of NACCO Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 8,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NACCO Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 19,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NACCO Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

NACCO Industries Stock Performance

NYSE NC opened at $34.31 on Tuesday. NACCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company has a market capitalization of $255.34 million, a P/E ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.30 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter.

NACCO Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.2275 dividend. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is presently 19.65%.

About NACCO Industries

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts with power generation companies.

