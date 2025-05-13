Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,592 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 50,765 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLKB stock opened at $64.55 on Tuesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.05 and a 12 month high of $88.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Blackbaud ( NASDAQ:BLKB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 24.83% and a positive return on equity of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $270.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLKB. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackbaud currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.67.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total value of $654,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,455,308.85. This represents a 31.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

