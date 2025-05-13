BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 57.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 49,300 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock TCP Capital by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 132,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock TCP Capital by 177.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on TCPC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 12th.

BlackRock TCP Capital Stock Up 3.2%

TCPC stock opened at $7.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $632.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.03. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $11.52. The company has a current ratio of 39.37, a quick ratio of 39.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.95 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a negative net margin of 15.22% and a positive return on equity of 14.16%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock TCP Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -172.41%.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock TCP Capital

In other BlackRock TCP Capital news, COO Patrick Wolfe purchased 6,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,003 shares in the company, valued at $64,984.36. This represents a 320.55% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Philip M. Tseng purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,663.38. This represents a 34.98% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $146,444. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

