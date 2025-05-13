Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,737 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OBDC. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,103,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,434,000. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,648,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,823,000 after acquiring an additional 714,940 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 1,517.2% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 458,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 430,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,024,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,727,000 after acquiring an additional 182,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OBDC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.10 to $14.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Blue Owl Capital Price Performance

NYSE OBDC opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.71. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $16.91.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.88 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 37.26%. Equities research analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.28%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 95.48%.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Chris Temple acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,000 shares in the company, valued at $754,800. The trade was a 41.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.