BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock Price

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOST. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

TOST opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.69 and its 200 day moving average is $37.00. Toast has a fifty-two week low of $21.32 and a fifty-two week high of $44.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,280.32, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.98.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deval L. Patrick sold 34,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $1,129,668.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,712.60. The trade was a 72.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total transaction of $2,382,415.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 335,991 shares of company stock valued at $11,614,520. Corporate insiders own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,945,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,352 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Toast by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,961,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,657,000 after purchasing an additional 785,641 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Toast by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,853,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403,896 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,010,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Toast by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,970,000 after purchasing an additional 195,805 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

