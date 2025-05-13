Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile
