Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BCLI opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.35. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $10.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

