BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BrightSpire Capital were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 152,131 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,134,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 129,120 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 1,070,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,632,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,129,000 after acquiring an additional 57,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. 56.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP stock opened at $5.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $6.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $696.67 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.71.

BrightSpire Capital ( NYSE:BRSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 79.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BRSP shares. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $6.50 price target on BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BrightSpire Capital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.15.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

