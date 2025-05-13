Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Stock Position Lifted by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 176,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,393 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 38,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 19,006 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 803,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,868,000 after acquiring an additional 25,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2,771.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 28,019 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Capital Group Growth ETF stock opened at $37.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.63. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $39.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70 and a beta of 1.17.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.