Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Capri worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Capri by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Capri by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Capri in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Capri from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Capri from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Capri in a research report on Monday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Capri from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Capri from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

Capri Stock Up 9.0%

Shares of NYSE:CPRI opened at $18.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.64. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $43.34.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

