Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Stock Holdings Lowered by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $991,929.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. The trade was a 39.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total transaction of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. The trade was a 25.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CPRX opened at $23.83 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.75 and a 52 week high of $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

