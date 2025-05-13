Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Cellectar Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of Cellectar Biosciences stock opened at $0.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.48. Cellectar Biosciences has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cellectar Biosciences

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLRB. XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 132,986 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159,234 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 41,704 shares during the period. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

Featured Articles

