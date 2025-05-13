Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Price Performance
NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $935,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.49.
Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charles & Colvard, Ltd.
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.