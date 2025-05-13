Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CTHR opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.18. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $935,400.00, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

