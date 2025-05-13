Chung Wu Investment Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Chung Wu Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 17,762 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,000. Microsoft accounts for about 7.5% of Chung Wu Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $449.26 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $390.16 and a 200 day moving average of $411.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.54 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Microsoft from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Microsoft from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $507.77.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total value of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 471,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.