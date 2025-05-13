City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,944 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.22% of City worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in City by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 262,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 51,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 4th quarter valued at $5,203,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL grew its holdings in shares of City by 117.1% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 42,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of City by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 550,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 22,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of City by 125.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,845 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares in the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average is $120.14. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. City Holding has a 52-week low of $99.63 and a 52-week high of $137.28.

City ( NASDAQ:CHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.28 million. City had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 16.49%. Equities research analysts anticipate that City Holding will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. City’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.60%.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

In other City news, Director James M. Parsons acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.38 per share, with a total value of $269,236.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,426. This represents a 440.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 441 shares of City stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $52,038.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,010. The trade was a 4.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,069 shares of company stock valued at $359,820 in the last 90 days. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

