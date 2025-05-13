Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Clear Secure were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YOU. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Clear Secure by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,526,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,718,000 after purchasing an additional 473,207 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,519,000 after buying an additional 501,000 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,322,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,512,000 after buying an additional 1,422,999 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 24,161.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,051,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Clear Secure by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,766,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Clear Secure alerts:

Clear Secure Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:YOU opened at $24.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.22. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.48 and a 12-month high of $38.88.

Clear Secure Announces Dividend

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 48.28% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YOU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clear Secure has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on YOU

Clear Secure Profile

(Free Report)

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.