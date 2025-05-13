ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on ClearSign Technologies from $6.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

ClearSign Technologies Price Performance

CLIR stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 1.16. ClearSign Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.72.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.44% and a negative net margin of 118.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that ClearSign Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearSign Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLIR. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in ClearSign Technologies in the first quarter worth about $452,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 536,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops products and technologies to enhance emission and operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and Hong Kong.

