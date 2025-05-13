Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Position Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Cloudflare by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,409,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,812,942,000 after acquiring an additional 260,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cloudflare by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,903,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,986,000 after acquiring an additional 68,661 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,200,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $249,544,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Cloudflare by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,257,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Bank of America upgraded Cloudflare from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Capital One Financial upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.79.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 28,635 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.07, for a total transaction of $4,640,874.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,580,834.74. This trade represents a 8.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Janel Riley sold 4,327 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.60, for a total value of $725,205.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,519,384.80. The trade was a 5.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 492,492 shares of company stock valued at $63,757,685 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $142.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.12 billion, a PE ratio of -647.03 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.24 and a 12 month high of $177.37.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $479.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.49 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 5.52% and a negative net margin of 4.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

