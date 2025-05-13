Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Stock Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,926,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 369,496 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $22,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 962,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 358,097 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 88.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,761,000 after buying an additional 665,452 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

Coeur Mining stock opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.57 and a fifty-two week high of $7.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.10.

Insider Transactions at Coeur Mining

In related news, CAO Kenneth J. Watkinson sold 12,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.40, for a total transaction of $91,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 122,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,569.60. The trade was a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,362.50. This represents a 1.52% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

