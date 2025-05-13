Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,096 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cohu were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of COHU. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Cohu by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 511,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 43,307 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cohu by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 228,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 29,382 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Cohu by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cohu by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Cohu by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COHU. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Friday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Shares of COHU opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market cap of $819.38 million, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cohu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.57 and a 1-year high of $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 4.69.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

