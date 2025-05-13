Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Lowered to Sell Rating by StockNews.com

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Cohu from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Cohu from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cohu from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cohu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.43.

Cohu Stock Up 7.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 1.22. Cohu has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $36.60. The company has a current ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $96.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.61 million. Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 331.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 77,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 59,622 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cohu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 588,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after acquiring an additional 67,525 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in Cohu by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,771,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

