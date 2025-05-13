Comerica Bank Acquires 2,200 Shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT)

Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,352 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 1.46% of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KWT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF during the 4th quarter worth $307,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 74,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 34,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Stock Up 3.8%

KWT opened at $36.89 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF has a twelve month low of $30.85 and a twelve month high of $36.95. The company has a market capitalization of $86.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.01.

About iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF

The iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (KWT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of all-cap stocks in Kuwait. KWT was launched on Sep 1, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF (BATS:KWT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kuwait ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.