Comerica Bank Boosts Position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 383,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,704,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Van Eck Merk Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Trading Down 2.8%

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust stock opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73. Van Eck Merk Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $22.09 and a 52 week high of $33.23.

Van Eck Merk Gold Trust Company Profile

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

