Comerica Bank Buys 11,438 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 756,394 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after acquiring an additional 712,936 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after acquiring an additional 441,770 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,604,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 195,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after acquiring an additional 164,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on BASE shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays decreased their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.41.

Couchbase Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of BASE opened at $18.08 on Tuesday. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.77. The stock has a market cap of $975.98 million, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 0.83.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.22% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Couchbase

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

