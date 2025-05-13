Comerica Bank Buys 11,597 Shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

Comerica Bank raised its stake in VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) by 2,352.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.59% of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 150.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF by 107.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF stock opened at $84.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.59. VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $97.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.95.

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

