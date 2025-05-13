Comerica Bank Buys 586 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Banner were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BANR. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Banner in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Banner by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Banner by 816.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Banner by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BANR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on Banner from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a research note on Monday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.83.

Banner Trading Up 3.9%

Shares of BANR stock opened at $65.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.90. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $44.59 and a 1 year high of $78.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $159.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.72 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 20.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Banner Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.72%.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

