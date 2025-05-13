Comerica Bank Cuts Holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.06% of MasterBrand worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,237,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,308 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MasterBrand by 135.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 398,303 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of MasterBrand by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 724,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 356,506 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MasterBrand by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after acquiring an additional 311,286 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the 4th quarter valued at $3,433,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MasterBrand alerts:

MasterBrand Trading Up 11.9%

MBC opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $20.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.74.

MasterBrand ( NYSE:MBC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%.

MasterBrand declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, March 17th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a report on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MBC

Insider Transactions at MasterBrand

In related news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.08 per share, with a total value of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 6,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.17 per share, with a total value of $99,034.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. The trade was a 26.44% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

MasterBrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasterBrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterBrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.