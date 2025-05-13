Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of Standex International worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Standex International by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,319,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 8,687 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Standex International by 238.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in Standex International by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 4,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SXI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Standex International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SXI opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day moving average of $179.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Standex International Co. has a 12 month low of $128.85 and a 12 month high of $212.66.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. Standex International had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Standex International Co. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.30%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

