Comerica Bank Cuts Stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 857 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPAR. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 210.3% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. SRH Advisors LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 791.7% during the 4th quarter. SRH Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Stock Up 3.3%

Inter Parfums stock opened at $122.85 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.65 and a fifty-two week high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.21 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 62.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IPAR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Inter Parfums from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Inter Parfums

About Inter Parfums

(Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.