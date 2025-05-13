Comerica Bank Decreases Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.19% of Douglas Dynamics worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 223.2% during the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 18,841 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 225,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 19,768 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 28,859 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 358.9% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 7,802 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 909,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $21,487,000 after purchasing an additional 143,853 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLOW. StockNews.com upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Douglas Dynamics Trading Up 4.9%

PLOW opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $663.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.69. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.30 and a one year high of $30.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $115.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.80 million. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.38%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

