Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $18,316,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 37.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 165,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,619,000 after purchasing an additional 44,906 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 600.7% in the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,799,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,546,000 after purchasing an additional 245,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tritonpoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson Companies stock opened at $31.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.73.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

