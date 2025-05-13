Comerica Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 854 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Trinity Industries by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Trinity Industries by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Trinity Industries

In other Trinity Industries news, EVP Gregory B. Mitchell sold 9,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $288,051.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,879 shares in the company, valued at $3,470,486.58. The trade was a 7.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trinity Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $26.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.47. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $39.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.02 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trinity Industries from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TRN

Trinity Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.