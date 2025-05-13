Comerica Bank Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Free Report) by 30.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,830 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,099 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in ANI Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 135,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $544,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

ANIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.13.

In related news, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 80,145 shares in the company, valued at $5,526,799.20. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANIP stock opened at $62.30 on Tuesday. ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.50 and a twelve month high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $66.91 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -113.27 and a beta of 0.56.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

