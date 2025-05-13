Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Comerica Bank decreased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $127,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $19.51 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $19.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.