Comerica Bank Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Comerica Bank grew its stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NSP. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Insperity by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Insperity by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insperity by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NSP opened at $69.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.15. Insperity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.54 and a 52-week high of $106.69.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 72.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Insperity’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSP shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other news, Director Ellen H. Masterson bought 1,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.75 per share, with a total value of $150,491.25. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,479. This represents a 11.81% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $926,887.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,589 shares in the company, valued at $29,927,518.14. This trade represents a 3.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

