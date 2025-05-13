Comerica Bank Has $942,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN)

Comerica Bank lessened its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 707 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 246.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Stock Performance

EUFN stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.03. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $21.04 and a 52-week high of $30.84.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EUFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.