Comerica Bank Has $944,000 Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covea Finance raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Covea Finance now owns 62,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,109,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,209,000 after buying an additional 15,211 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Amkor Technology by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Amkor Technology by 212.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,361,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,647,000 after acquiring an additional 925,644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amkor Technology

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $119,056.41. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,105.72. The trade was a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 8.1%

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.86. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $44.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.78%.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

