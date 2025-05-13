Comerica Bank Has $990,000 Stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JJSF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $28,647,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 45,128.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 34,298 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after purchasing an additional 26,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 434.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JJSF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $175.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

JJSF stock opened at $119.31 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.52. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52 week low of $112.40 and a 52 week high of $180.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 0.49.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.34). J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 5.31%. The firm had revenue of $356.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. engages in the manufacturing of nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen novelties, churros, handheld products, and baked goods.

