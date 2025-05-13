Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Albany International were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AIN. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Albany International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Albany International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,265 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Albany International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 49,080 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Albany International by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Albany International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Albany International from $104.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Albany International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Albany International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $68.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $57.71 and a fifty-two week high of $95.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.65.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Albany International Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

