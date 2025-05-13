Comerica Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in CarGurus were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in CarGurus by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of CarGurus by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CarGurus

In other news, COO Samuel Zales sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.78, for a total value of $307,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,025 shares in the company, valued at $12,004,969.50. This trade represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zachary Emerson Hallowell sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $48,755.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,286.70. This represents a 1.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $907,856 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Stock Up 6.0%

NASDAQ CARG opened at $32.96 on Tuesday. CarGurus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $41.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 183.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.45.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.06). CarGurus had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 2.34%. The business had revenue of $228.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.72 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CarGurus, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of CarGurus from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CarGurus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CarGurus from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.95.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

