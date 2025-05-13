Comerica Bank Purchases 15,843 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,843 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 353.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 110,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 86,227 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 278,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 4th quarter valued at about $818,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 207,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after buying an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 12,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perdoceo Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRDO shares. StockNews.com cut Perdoceo Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Perdoceo Education from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Perdoceo Education Stock Up 0.1%

PRDO stock opened at $31.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Perdoceo Education Co. has a twelve month low of $20.23 and a twelve month high of $32.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 21.66%. The company had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Perdoceo Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Perdoceo Education’s payout ratio is 23.01%.

Insider Activity

In other Perdoceo Education news, CFO Ashish R. Ghia sold 6,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $155,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 252,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,303,250. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michele A. Peppers sold 13,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $392,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,420. This trade represents a 20.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,782 shares of company stock valued at $3,167,399. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Profile

(Free Report)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and The American InterContinental University System. The Colorado Technical University segment offers academic programs, such as business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRDO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perdoceo Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perdoceo Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.