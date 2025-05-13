Comerica Bank Purchases 2,637 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Comerica Bank grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 166,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 371,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 60,937 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 254.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 222,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after buying an additional 159,522 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 550.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

DFAE opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.61. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $28.20.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

