Comerica Bank Purchases 3,504 Shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL)

Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Unitil were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,673,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Unitil by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 560,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,398,000 after buying an additional 49,130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,082,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in Unitil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,326,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Unitil by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 186,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Unitil Price Performance

NYSE UTL opened at $54.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Unitil Co. has a 12-month low of $48.94 and a 12-month high of $63.52. The company has a market capitalization of $887.91 million, a PE ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46.

Unitil Announces Dividend

Unitil ( NYSE:UTL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.04). Unitil had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $207.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Unitil in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on UTL

About Unitil

(Free Report)

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.