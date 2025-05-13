Comerica Bank Raises Position in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Capital Bancorp were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital Bancorp by 194.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Capital Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Capital Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Capital Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Capital Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBNK opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $546.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.00. Capital Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $19.45 and a one year high of $34.01.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $58.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.54 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.13%.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

