Comerica Bank Reduces Stake in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,109 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KWR. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 284.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,395 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,784,000 after buying an additional 21,004 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 12.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Quaker Chemical by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KWR stock opened at $109.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.68. Quaker Chemical Co. has a 1-year low of $95.91 and a 1-year high of $197.03.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $442.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 16th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

KWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Quaker Chemical from $172.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

