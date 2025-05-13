Comerica Bank Sells 1,100 Shares of John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,318,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,748 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,053,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,667 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 917,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after purchasing an additional 35,888 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in John Wiley & Sons during the 4th quarter valued at $34,916,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 691,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,240,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

WLY stock opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.61. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $53.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 24.14% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $404.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.10 million. Analysts expect that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.3525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 190.54%.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

