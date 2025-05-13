Comerica Bank Sells 1,974 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,461,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,672,000 after buying an additional 153,913 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 772,447 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,197,000 after purchasing an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 766,068 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,989,000 after purchasing an additional 341,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 513.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 564,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,430,000 after purchasing an additional 472,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 520,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.41. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $20.66 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.63.

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The textile maker reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.30. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $839.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on GIII. StockNews.com cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

