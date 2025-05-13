Comerica Bank Sells 223 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Comerica Bank reduced its position in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,765,000 after purchasing an additional 57,811 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,670,000 after purchasing an additional 22,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in California Water Service Group by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in California Water Service Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 9,894 shares during the period. 82.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of California Water Service Group from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd.

California Water Service Group Trading Down 3.5%

CWT stock opened at $46.92 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a 52 week low of $41.64 and a 52 week high of $56.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $203.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.80 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 19.56%. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

California Water Service Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

California Water Service Group Profile

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

