Comerica Bank Sells 228 Shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

Comerica Bank lowered its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walker & Dunlop by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walker & Dunlop

In other news, CEO William M. Walker bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.21 per share, with a total value of $1,508,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 411,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,455,672.91. This trade represents a 4.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance

Walker & Dunlop stock opened at $75.89 on Tuesday. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $118.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.25 and a 200-day moving average of $92.03.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.13). Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $237.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Walker & Dunlop Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WD shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers.

